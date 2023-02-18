  • Menu
KGF County offers luxury villa plots at Keesaragutta

Highlights

Hyderabad: Vishwadharini Infra (S) Developers has launched a luxury villa project – KGF County at Keesaragutta. The temple facing project is being promoted by Mallikarjuna Hospitality. The fully-developed premium project has an existing 200-feet approach facing road and 150-feet future approach main road.

The 20-acre gated community is approved by both HMDA and Telangana RERA. Every plot will be given water connection. The project has amenities and features such as 40 & 30 feet CC roads, parks with landscaping & footpath tiles, underground drainage system and avenue plantation.

Ch Yadagiri, Chairman & CEO of Vishwadharini Infra (S) Developers, says: "After successfully completing 14 projects and three on-going projects, we have come up with one more villa project. This venture has over 250 plots with 2 & 3 BHK sizes ranging between 200-240 sq yards."

He adds, "We are providing a well developed park area with a children playground, electrical cabling with transformer and streetlights, water harvesting pits, compound wall with round-the-clock security and 100 per cent Vasastu compliant. We offer spot registrations and bank loan is also available."

