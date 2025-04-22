Khadi & Village Industries sales hit record Rs 1.7 L-cr mark

New Delhi: The sales of Khadi and Village Industries have registered a five-fold jump from Rs31,154.19 crore in 2013-14 to an all-time high of Rs1,70,551.37 crore in the financial year 2024-25, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman, Manoj Kumar, said on Monday.

He further stated that while the production of Khadi and Village Industry goods was Rs26,109.07 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it increased nearly four times to Rs116,599.75 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the unprecedented growth has also been observed in the production of Khadi clothes in the last 11 years. While the production of Khadi clothes was Rs811.08 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it increased increased four and a half times (366 per cent) to Rs3,783.36 crore in the financial year 2024-25, which is the best performance till date.

There has also been a tremendous jump in the sales of Khadi clothes. While the sale was Rs1,081.04 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it increased by about six and a half times to Rs7,145.61 crore in the financial year 2024-25, he pointed out.

“The promotion of Khadi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a larger platform has had a huge impact on the sale of Khadi clothes,” he said.

Speaking on the objective of KVIC, he said the major objective is to provide maximum employment opportunities in rural areas.

In this area too, KVIC has set a record in the last 11 years. While the cumulative employment was 1.3 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it rose to 1.94 crore in 2024-25 with an increase of 49.23 per cent. Besides, there has been an unprecedented increase in the business of Khadi and Village Industries Bhawan, New Delhi. While the business of Bhavan was Rs51.02 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it increased by almost two times and reached Rs110.01 crore in the financial year 2024-25 with a jump of 115 per cent, Kumar mentioned.