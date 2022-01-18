Kia Carens receives huge response with record bookings

Hyderabad: Kia India, the fastest growing carmaker in the country, revealed that the Kia Carens has received a tremendous response from the Indian customers, and registered 7738 bookings on the very first day. The company opened the pre-bookings for prospective customers on 14th, January 2022 through its website and authorized dealerships by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.



Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said: "We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers. It registers the highest first day booking for any of our products in India. With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engine and transmission options, coupled with the standard robust 10 high safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is inspiring to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country."