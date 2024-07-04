KIA India Celebrates Success of Rural Women in Tailoring Program

Kia India recently held a valedictory ceremony for the trained rural women in their tailoring program as part of their CSR initiatives. The event took place on 03rd July 2024 at 10.30 AM at Ammavarupalli, next to the SBI Building, and was attended by Kia India Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Kabdong.

During the ceremony, certificates were distributed to the women who successfully completed the training program, as well as sewing kits and machines. Additionally, eligible women were also given loan sanctions to help them start their own tailoring businesses.



The event was a great success and showcased the dedication of these women to improve their skills and become self-sufficient. Kia India is proud to support such initiatives and looks forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of these women







