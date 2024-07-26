KIA India Launches CSR Initiatives in Guttur, Promoting Eye Care and Education

KIA India is set to inaugurate a series of impactful CSR initiatives aimed at enhancing community welfare. The event has staeted at the Government High School in Guttur at 9:00 AM and will be graced by Kia India's Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Kabdong Lee, along with esteemed representatives from Prabhat Rural Development Society, Manjunatha Netralaya, and United Way of Hyderabad.

The CSR activities will include the introduction of "Eye Care on Wheels," a mobile eye care unit that will provide essential vision health services to local residents. Additionally, solar street lights will be installed to improve community safety and sustainability, while upgrades to government school facilities will enhance the learning environment for students in the area.

This initiative underscores KIA India's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Following the event, a press release and photos will be shared to highlight the achievements of the day.



This initiative underscores KIA India's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Following the event, a press release and photos will be shared to highlight the achievements of the day.

KIA India appreciates the ongoing support and cooperation from all stakeholders involved.







