KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals), has announced the opening of its first hospital in Karnataka, with a state-of-the-art 450-bed multi-specialty tertiary care facility in Bengaluru.

The new hospital is designed to deliver comprehensive healthcare across more than 35 medical and surgical specialties. It features over 120 advanced ICU beds, more than 100 dedicated OPD (Outpatient Department) rooms, and infrastructure to handle both critical and routine medical needs.

Announcing the launch, Dr Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said: “The launch of our first hospital in Bengaluru reinforces our vision to provide affordable quality care to all. The clinical and management team echoes our values of providing the best clinical outcomes to patients.

Very soon, we will be opening our second unit at Electronic City.” The Bengaluru facility marks a significant milestone in KIMS Hospitals’ expansion journey, furthering its presence in southern India.

With a strong focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare, the group is positioning itself as a key player in providing advanced, affordable medical care.