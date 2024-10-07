Kingfisher Takes Over Oktoberfest in India with 'Mug It Up!' Campaign – A Celebration of Beer, Music, and Connections

Kingfisher, India’s iconic beer brand from United Breweries, part of the HEINEKEN Company is set to redefine the world’s famous beer festival Oktoberfest in India. Aimed at a pan-India celebration, ‘Kingfisher Oktoberfest Fest – Mug It Up!’ spans across 40 cities, bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest originated in Germany, across key metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.





Kingfisher Oktoberfest – Mug It Up! will be one of the biggest nationwide initiatives with a focus on modern and offline trade activations, with a series of uniquely curated consumer experiences across the country. The marquee event, Kingfisher OctoBeer Fest – India’s Hoppiest Festival, will be held in Bengaluru on October 19-20, headlined by a stellar line up of artists including Jasleen Royal, Raftaar, Taba Chake and Osho Jain, making it a must-attend celebration for beer enthusiasts. The two-day event will also feature a massive flea-market with food pop-ups, Bavarian style beer garden, unique installations, artist village integration, beer-infused food pairings, along with exclusive Kingfisher merchandise up for grabs.



Additionally, Kingfisher will exclusively be a part of the Oktoberfest events at DLF CyberHub in Gurgaon and Indo German Cultural Society's Oktoberfest in Bengaluru, with engaging setups like beer barrel bars, beer mug photo ops, and immersive Kingfisher-themed experiences. Through these collaborations, the brand will bring traditional Bavarian elements to Indian consumers, blending authentic spirit of the festival with modern yet local flair. Kingfisher will also take part in Brews of Bangalore, Mumbai Oktoberfest, and the Goa Oktoberfest.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Ltd said, “Kingfisher, the King of Good Times is known for turning up in “larger-than-life” ways. We are now excited to bring the largest celebration of Oktoberfest with the Kingfisher “Mug it Up” campaign in over 40 cities, creating a platform for consumers to connect, celebrate, and enjoy responsibly. The nationwide celebration of Oktoberfest will be a game-changer, blending the traditional spirit of the German festival with the vibrant, energetic essence of India’s favorite beer brand.”

Kingfisher extends Oktoberfest – Mug It Up! campaign at over 1,100 outlets across 40+ cities, making it the first time that Oktoberfest will be celebrated on such an extensive scale in India.