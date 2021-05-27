KIOCL Q4FY21 results: Profit rises 633.77% YoY to Rs 194.01

KIOCL, the state-owned mining company, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, reported a 633.77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the profit at Rs 194.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company has posted a profit of Rs 26.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The mining company's revenue from operations increased 88 per cent to Rs 939.7 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 499.75 crore posted last year. The EBITDA grew to Rs 254.8 crore as compared to Rs 7.9 crore posted last year.



The margins improved to 27.1 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to 1.6 per cent posted in Q4FY20.



Besides, the Board of Directors of the company has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.64 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each to the Shareholders for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval at the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.



The board has also re-appointed M/s. Manohar Chowdhary and Associates as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22.



Shares of KIOCL Ltd closed Rs 11.15 or 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 234.85 at NSE as compared to the previous close of Rs 223.70.

