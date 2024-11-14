KLH Bachupally's AI and ML Expo Hosts a Fusion of Student Innovation and Industry Expertise

The AIML Project Expo at KLH Bachupally campus was a great success, drawing an energetic assembly of students, faculty, and distinguished industry professionals for a day marked by innovation and collaborative spirit. The event was graced by chief guest Sri Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Department of ITE&C, Government of Telangana, and guest of honor Sri Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer from TCS Hyderabad. Their presence, along with other eminent professionals and experts, provided substantial encouragement and recognition of the students' efforts.

The expo showcased a variety of student-created projects in front of professionals from leading organizations. The inputs and insights shared by these industry experts help students to get a better understanding of the sector and gained expert comments on making it better. Among notable guests were Chief Innovation Officer at TCS; Ravi Kumar Raju Potturi, Director for AI and Cloud Services at Pi DATACENTERS; and Niranjan Gatupalli, Founder and CEO of ReleaseOwl. Also in attendance were Jigar Vakil, Director of Managed Services at NTT Data; Snehal Gosula and Srinivas Divakarla, Directors at CloudFulcrum and Senior Solution Architect at Optum, respectively; and Laxmi Prasanna K, Assistant Vice President at DBS Tech. India. The guest list also included key figures from leading companies like Wipro, JP Morgan Chase, and Accenture, contributing to a rich exchange of industry knowledge and expertise.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed his pride in the students' achievements and the collaborative environment at the expo, stating, " This event strikingly showcases our students' creativity and technical prowess. We focus on aligning our curriculum with industry demands and fervently support partnerships between academia and industry to spur technological advancements and adapt to the rapidly changing tech landscape. It's inspiring to see our students prepare solutions to real-world challenges using AI and ML technologies. Initiatives like this are essential for narrowing the gap between theoretical learning and practical industry applications, empowering our students to thrive in a tech-driven world."

Students leveraged the opportunity to display their projects, which spanned diverse applications like predictive analytics, AI in healthcare, and intelligent tech solutions. This interaction enabled them to receive direct feedback from industry veterans, deepening their understanding of how their academic projects align with real-world demands. Noteworthy projects included applications in personalized medicine, fashion technology, and disease classification, illustrating the tangible impact of AI and ML technologies.

Kesireddy Anvitha Reddy, a participating student, shared her experience: "Presenting our project on personalized medicine was incredibly rewarding. The direct feedback from industry leaders not only affirmed our approach but also provided guidance on refining our innovations."

The event was conducted smoothly under the supervision of Dr. L. Koteswarao, Principal of KLH Bachupally, and S. Divya, the AIML Course Coordinator. It concluded on a high note, with participants eagerly anticipating future expos that promise further opportunities for student development and industry engagement. KLH Bachupally promotes an educational ecosystem where students can engage with industry experts, thereby nurturing the next generation of technology innovators and leaders.



















