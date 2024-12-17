KLH Global Business School Spearheads Educational Innovation with Digital and Social Media Capacity Building Program

KLH Global Business School has recently concluded a two-week Capacity Building Program (CBP) from 2nd to 14th December 2024, designed to empower early-career educators in advanced digital marketing skills and contemporary trends in the social media. The program, sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, emphasized practical knowledge and industry-relevant insights.

Distinguished academic leaders and industry experts played pivotal roles in elevating the program's significance. Ravindra Varma PVS, a consultant in HR management, skill, and career development, as well as a TEDx thought leader, OD facilitator, blogger, writer, speaker, and Rotarian from Hyderabad, graced the valedictory function, while the inaugural session featured notable experts like Dr B Sudhakar Reddy, Professor of Economics and Director of the ICSSR-Southern Regional Centre at Osmania University, Hyderabad, and Dr Rajesh Ittamalla, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Management at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

Dr G Partha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, stressed the importance of staying ahead in this fast-evolving digital landscape. He noted, “This Capacity Building Program is not merely about mastering digital tools; it’s about reshaping the educational frameworks to equip educators and professionals for the dynamic global business environment.”

The program brought together 30 educators from various regions across India, encouraging an inclusive and dynamic learning environment. It explored the intricate interplay between technology, communication, and human connection, enhancing participants' practical skills and understanding of digital marketing concepts. This initiative aimed to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical industry needs, enriched by insights from various industry resources on optimization practices and valuation.

Led by Dr Sarath Simha Bhattaru as Course Director and Dr VV Madhav as Co-Course Director, with oversight from Dr Gajulapally Radha Krishna, Director of Academics at KLH GBS, the programme showcased KLH GBS's dedication to advancing educational methodologies and empowering educators in the digital era.











