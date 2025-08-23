Kolkata metro expansion a major fillip to real estate

Kolkata: The expansion of Kolkata’s metro network is set to give a major fillip to connectivity, spur housing demand, and boost office leasing activity, industry leaders said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later on Friday inaugurate three new stretches — Sealdah to Esplanade (Green Line, 2.6 km), Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Yellow Line, 6.77 km), and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata (Orange Line, 4.39 km) — marking a landmark infrastructure push for the city. Residential property prices in the city have already surged by over 12 per cent in the past year, with metro-linked micro-markets such as East Kolkata, Rajarhat, and Joka/Behala outperforming broader trends, officials said.

In Howrah, property values have risen by 8 per cent, while commercial rates climbed as much as 30 per cent near new metro stations, they added. Merlin Group MD Saket Mohta said connectivity will unlock new growth opportunities, while Emami Realty chief Nitesh Kumar said it would be a big boost for the city’s real estate industry.