KTR lauds SBI’s efforts in disbursing pensions

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, Minister for MA & UD, Industry & Commerce, IT, Telangana, on Thursday appreciates efforts of Hyderabad Circle of State Bank of India in handling the disbursements of Aasara pensions and other social security schemes of the Telangana government.

OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle & Chairman of State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) met the Minister here and presented a report on the operations of the bank in Telangana.

"SBI through digital platforms has handled bulk transactions in a smooth and efficient manner. The bank handled more than 85 lakh transactions for payments to Aasara pensioners, 1.74 crore beneficiaries under food security card holding families (during Covid-19), 1.70 crore transactions to civil supplies," SBI said in its presentation.

SBI is lead bank in 20 out of 33 districts and has a network of 1,163 branches and 2,569 customer service points. The bank has today digitally launched 125 new customer service points (CSPs). All PMJDY accounts are handled through CSP channel, the bank said.