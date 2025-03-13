Live
Ladhani Group to invest Rs 11K cr over 5 yrs
New Delhi: Ladhani Group, which is the largest bottler of Coca-Cola in India and has also a play in the hospitality and chemicals segments, plans to invest around Rs11,000 crore in the next five years across its verticals, a top company official said on Wednesday. It plans to spend around Rs8,000 crore on SLMG Beverages, its flagship firm and the largest bottling franchisee for Coca-Cola in India, for opening new units to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh and newly acquired markets of Bihar.
SLMG Beverages is among the top-15 bottlers globally for Coca-Cola and aims to be among the top-10 in the coming years. It is ready for more franchising opportunities in India and foreign countries, its Joint Managing Director Paritosh Ladhani told PTI. The Lucknow-based group also plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in its hospitality business in the next five years and double the number of hotel rooms.