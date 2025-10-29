Launch of Founders Library & B Café at Bower School of Entrepreneurship Hyderabad

The Bower School of Entrepreneurship today unveiled two pioneering spaces, the Founders Library and B Café, creating a one-of-its-kind hub for Hyderabad’s entrepreneurs to read, reflect, and connect.

The Founders Library is India’s first curated library dedicated exclusively to entrepreneurs, built by the community and for creators. The collection features handpicked titles recommended by founders, business leaders, and changemakers from across India and abroad, books that have shaped journeys, sparked ideas, and inspired courage. More than just a reading space, the Founders Library invites aspiring founders, innovators and students to drop in anytime, browse, spend time, and meet like-minded peers. It’s designed as a living ecosystem for continuous learning and networking, a space where conversations begin between bookshelves and ideas take shape over shared inspiration.

Founders Note- “The Founders Library and B Café are more than spaces, they are a mindset,” said Mr. Pavan Allena, Founder of Bower School of Entrepreneurship. “At Bower, we’ve always believed that entrepreneurship is not taught; it’s experienced. We wanted to create a place where anyone can walk in, pick a book, share a coffee, exchange ideas and leave a little wiser. Over time, this will grow into a living library, one built by the community, for the community.”

The library will soon expand to include digital editions and Bower plans to continue growing it as a community-built repository taking ongoing recommendations from entrepreneurs, mentors and readers to create a truly evolving, crowd-curated library for India’s creators.

Complementing it is the B Café, a relaxed, creative zone that blends the warmth of coffee with the energy of ideas, a space to unwind, ideate, and connect. It’s designed to be a meeting point for Hyderabad’s young innovators where work feels like conversation and curiosity brews alongside cappuccinos.

The event was graced by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana, who formally inaugurated the Founders Library. Distinguished guests and thought leaders present included Mr. Ajit Rangnekar, Former Dean of ISB; Prof. Nagendra, Chief Education Officer - ICFAI; Mr. Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Advisor & ex-CEO T-hub; Ms. Kiranmai Dutt Pendyala, Leadership Expert and Mentor; Mr. Ramesh Loganathan, Professor, IIIT-H; Mr. Malcolm Nicolson, Head of School - Sreenidhi International School and Mr. Harsh Pamnani, Author and Marketing Head – T Hub.

The afternoon featured two vibrant panel discussions — “The Books That Built Us” and “Learning Beyond Classrooms”along with a soulful Book Reading session lead by Bower Students from the UG & Lead programs. All guests and well-wishers who attended took part in the Book Reading session.

