Leading talent solutions provider CIEL Group launches new office at Sri City

Leading talent solutions provider, CIEL Group, is excited to announce the opening of its new office at Sri City, a Smart Integrated Business City, situated 50km north of Chennai. This expansion aims to bridge talent supply chain gaps for the businesses in Sri City and provide innovative HR solutions powered by HR Tech. As India gears up to establish itself as a prominent global manufacturing hub, CIEL is committed to building zonal hubs across various industrial clusters, contributing significantly to talent development and nation building.

CIEL envisions a broader national presence through its strategy of cluster-approach and be a key contributor to the nation's economic development. CIEL plans to harness the untapped potential of talent pools spread far and wide across the country and make them ready for the future of work by its NAPS (National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme) license issued by MSDE, Government of India.

Secondly, CIEL recognises the acute need of right talent across the industry segments right from the roles of frontline supervisors to senior executives and functional experts. Given its vast reach and deep expertise in talent solutions, CIEL’s new office is well-positioned to fulfil the talent needs of companies in and around Sri City.

“As we inaugurate our new office in Sri City, we mark the beginning of a remarkable journey for CIEL Group, with several zonal hubs on the horizon. Our vision is to reshape talent solutions through adaptive HR strategies that cater to the ever-changing demands of our valued clients and candidates. By crafting customised HR solutions, we actively contribute to the growth of both industries and the nation as a whole,” said Mr. Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Chairperson of CIEL Group.

CIEL Group places a strong emphasis on talent management, leveraging the power of HR Tech to accelerate talent mobilisation and ensure seamless compliance in talent management practices. By harnessing advanced technology, the company adeptly caters to the unique requirements of its clients, offering comprehensive and integrated HR solutions. Through the implementation of HR Tech, the companies in the region can run their payroll and compliance processes effectively, manage their HRIS (HR Information System) seamlessly and develop their employees to undertake bigger challenges in line with the growth ambitions of the companies.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR says, “Amidst the dynamic landscape of ever-evolving market demands and the constant emergence of new technologies, technology plays an indispensable role in HR Solutions. CIEL’s key focus this year is to develop innovative HR Tech solutions and penetrate the Indian market deeper by increasing our geographic footprint. Through our zealous pursuit of innovation and expansion, we aspire to make a significant impact on the HR landscape in India”