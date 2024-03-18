Lee Cooper by Reliance Retail steps into women footwear segment

Mumbai: Lee Cooper, the iconic denim brand, hosted an exclusive "No Shoe Party" in Mumbai to announce the launch of its flagship women footwear collection. Lee Cooper, a Reliance Retail brand announced its foray in the women footwear segment with a unique and immersive experience where attendees were encouraged to leave their shoes at the door and step into the world of Lee Cooper footwear. The party extended till wee hours and had revellers dancing the night away in the comfiest of Lee cooper footwear. The attendees were in for a special surprise, as they were gifted their choice of footwear after the party.



The Lee Cooper's SS’24 women footwear collection "Shoes Don't Judge" features a diverse range of designs to suit every style and occasion. The collection encompasses unique style, wide array of colours and materials suited for all occasions. In a world filled with judgement and stereotypes, shoes stand as a symbol of impartiality and acceptance. They don't discriminate based on appearance, status or background. Instead, they serve as a means of self-expression, allowing individuals to step into their true selves. For the Lee Cooper brand "Shoes Don't Judge" is more than just a campaign, it's a movement that celebrates one’s choices and preferences with zero judgement.

Adding to the glam quotient of the launch of Lee Cooper’s flagship women footwear range was the beautiful actressMs. Sanya Malhotra who graced the launchparty with her presence. While expressing her excitement on the launch of "Spring Summer’24 collection, Sanya said, “The new collection is fabulous and has really appealed to me. Be it the material used to the styles, everything is on point from quality, comfort to style. I am grateful to be a part of this amazing evening and kudos to the team for unveiling such an extra-ordinary collection, it has become my personal favourite.”

The "No Shoe Party" concept was brought to life to celebrate individuality, aligning perfectly with Lee Cooper's ethos of self-expression and authenticity. Attendees of the launch party were treated to an evening of music, fashion, and fun while showcasing Lee Cooper's stylish and comfortable footwear. Winners of a digital contest which received an overwhelming response across Lee Cooper’s social media pages, also joined in the celebration.

