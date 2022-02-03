Lee Health launches new product 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Lee Health Domain, a health care company, has developed a novel formula to treat varied skin problems, with clinically validated phytonutrients and bio-nutraceuticals with the advantages of collagen and hylarunoic acid from natural egg shell membrane and antioxidant properties of Spirulina extract.

The product is a softgel capsule and released in the market under the brand name Lee's Natural Care.

The capsule contains besides natural egg shell membrane, biotin, keratin, spirulina and the extractions of amla, grape seed, bamboo, saberry and ellagic acid. These nutrients are clinically proven in rejuvenation of skin and play an important role to maintain healthy skin, hair and nails in all age groups of people, says Leela Rani Alla, company's Director.

The softgel capsules are available in the market and online through Amazon and the company website