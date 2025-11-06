Live
- Tired of Dull Skin? Try These 5 DIY Honey Remedies for a Naturally Radiant Glow
- Arti Singh manifests her dream of sitting beside Amitabh Bachchan on KBC hot seat
- Realme GT 8 Pro to Debut in India with Switchable Camera Bump and Sustainable Design
- Bangladeshi national arrested while trying to enter Army base in Bengal’s Bagdogra
- NDA empowered Jeevika Didis, Cong-RJD would have stolen this money, says PM Modi
- India, US discuss bilateral trade engagement, opportunities of collaboration in technology
- Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO to Open on November 11: Key Details, Issue Size, and Objectives
- Fire breaks out at warehouse near Kolkata Police Headquarters
- This team reflects India: President Murmu on meeting Women’s WC winners
- Alisha Panwar shares how ‘Shagun Mein Dhoka’ made her explore pain of betrayal and broken trust
Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Today: Check on NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India
Lenskart IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, November 6, 2025. Learn how to check your allotment status online via NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India. Get live updates on subscription and allotment details.
The Lenskart IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, November 6.
Investors can check their allotment status online on the NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India websites.
How to Check Allotment on NSE
1. Go to https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Choose ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3. Select ‘LENSKART’ from the dropdown
4. Enter your PAN and application number
5. Click Submit
How to Check on MUFG Intime India:
1. Visit [MUFG Intime IPO Page](https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html)
2. Pick ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’
3. Enter Account No/IFSC, PAN, Application No, or DP/Client ID
4. Click Submit
Subscription Status
The Lenskart IPO saw a very strong response from investors:
QIBs: 40.35 times
NIIs: 18.23 times
Retail Investors: 7.54 times
Overall: 28.26 times
Where to Check Allotment:
You can check the status on:
MUFG Intime India (Registrar)
NSE website
BSE website
Allotment results are likely to be available by evening today.