Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Today: Check on NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India

Highlights

Lenskart IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, November 6, 2025. Learn how to check your allotment status online via NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India. Get live updates on subscription and allotment details.

The Lenskart IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, November 6.

Investors can check their allotment status online on the NSE, BSE, or MUFG Intime India websites.

How to Check Allotment on NSE

1. Go to https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Choose ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select ‘LENSKART’ from the dropdown

4. Enter your PAN and application number

5. Click Submit

How to Check on MUFG Intime India:

1. Visit [MUFG Intime IPO Page](https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html)

2. Pick ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’

3. Enter Account No/IFSC, PAN, Application No, or DP/Client ID

4. Click Submit

Subscription Status

The Lenskart IPO saw a very strong response from investors:

QIBs: 40.35 times

NIIs: 18.23 times

Retail Investors: 7.54 times

Overall: 28.26 times

Where to Check Allotment:

You can check the status on:

MUFG Intime India (Registrar)

NSE website

BSE website

Allotment results are likely to be available by evening today.

