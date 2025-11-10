  1. Home
Lenskart Shares List Slightly Below IPO Price Despite Strong Subscription

  • 10 Nov 2025 12:06 PM IST
Lenskart’s ₹7,278 crore IPO was oversubscribed 28 times, but shares debuted at Rs 390–395, slightly below the issue price of Rs 402, reflecting cautious market sentiment.

Lenskart shares had a quiet debut on Monday, November 10, 2025. They listed at Rs 390 on the BSE and Rs 395 on the NSE, below the issue price of Rs 402.

High Demand for IPO

The IPO was very popular and got subscribed 28 times overall. QIBs led the demand, subscribing nearly 45 times. NIIs and retail investors also showed strong interest.

Cautious Market Start

The listing started at 10 AM. Even with high IPO demand, the first-day trading was cautious. Experts say this is common for large IPOs.

Confidence in Growth

Despite the modest debut, investors remain confident in Lenskart’s business. The stock’s performance in the coming weeks will be closely watched.

