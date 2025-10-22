Lexus India Introduces New Lexus LM 350h, Redefining Ultra-Luxury Mobility

Lexus India introduced the highly anticipated new Lexus LM 350h — a masterpiece meticulously crafted to redefine the ultra-luxury mobility segment. The arrival of the new LM 350h marks a significant milestone, reinforcing Lexus’ commitment to delivering unparalleled grandeur, distinctive design, and exceptional comfort to its guests.

The flagship vehicle LM 350h, has already received an overwhelming response in the Indian market, reflecting the growing demand for luxury travel. Since its debut, the new Lexus LM 350h has been captivating luxury vehicle enthusiasts nationwide and reflects the increasing desire for a luxurious travel experience, setting a new benchmark for first-class travel.

The new LM 350h has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, focusing on a serene and productive experience. It introduces a suite of enhancements to further solidify its status as a leader in the ultra-luxury mobility space. These improvements include:

· An E20-compliant engine, showcasing Lexus’ commitment to sustainability and advanced technology.

· Power sliding door switch at the rear console for enhanced convenience and intuitive control.

· Auto-dimming ORVM function for improved safety and driver comfort in the four-seater variant.

· A new rear console tray providing convenience and refinement for rear-seat occupants in the four-seater variant

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, expressed his delight, stating: "We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response from our guests to the Lexus LM 350h and wish to sincerely thank our customers for their patience in waiting for this exceptional vehicle. The LM is a testament to our unwavering commitment to luxury, featuring grand interiors and an exclusive private lounge that redefines comfort and sophistication. It sets a new benchmark in first-class luxury travel, offering our guests an unparalleled experience of refinement, prestige, and indulgence in India."

The commencement of deliveries of the new Lexus LM 350h begins today. Guests can visit their nearest Guest Experience Centre for more details.