Lexus India to Redefine Luxury Mobility at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Lexus India is set to showcases the future of mobility at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reflecting its vision of “Making Luxury Personal,” presenting refined luxury and sustainable mobility, offering an immersive experience for guests.

Aligning with its multi-pathway approach, Lexus stall will feature three distinct zones, Hybrid Zone highlighting Lexus’ advanced green technology that seamlessly blend innovation and refinement, offering solutions tailored to the needs of modern mobility. Lifestyle Zone representing Lexus’ focus on lifestyle, embodies the spirit of exploration and sophistication through its Overtrail Project, designed for those who seek bold experiences and outdoor luxury. Future Zone bringing reflects Lexus commitment to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and cutting-edge innovation and new possibilities for mobility, offering a glimpse into the brands future.

Since its inception Lexus has surpassed boundaries in the automotive industry, the brands multi-pathway approach focuses on meeting diverse mobility needs by offering solutions that combine advanced technology with sophisticated luxury. This approach ensures that guests can choose models tailored to their preferences while contributing to a sustainable future. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Lexus will emphasize its commitment to creating an environmentally conscious and luxurious driving experience.

Expressing enthusiasm for the event, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President, Lexus India, said, "Lexus is dedicated to reimagining the future of mobility through a multi-pathway approach to sustainability, while reinforcing its core values of being Authentic, Refined, Omotenashi, Engaging, and Imaginative. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we are proud to showcase our products, which reflect thoughtful design, refined luxury, innovation, and lifestyle aspects that align with our customers' choices. Staying true to the Lexus philosophy of ‘Omotenashi,’ we aim to engage deeply with our guests, delivering authentic experiences that resonate with their evolving lifestyles, thereby creating lasting impressions and fostering valuable relationships."

Lexus India’s participation highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering unparallel luxurious mobility solutions aligning with the country’s sustainable goals. Guests at the expo can look forward to a showcase that redefines the boundaries of luxury, innovation, and personalized experiences.