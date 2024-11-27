LG Electronics India and Korean Cultural Centre India dazzle fans at the grand finale of the all-india k-pop contest 2024

LG Electronics India Private Limited (“LG Electronics India”), in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCC), concluded the third edition of the All-India K-POP Contest 2024 with an electrifying Grand Finale that celebrated exceptional talent and the thriving cultural connection between India and Korea.

The evening’s highlight was an unforgettable performance by the globally acclaimed K-POP band LUN8. Known for their dynamic choreography and infectious energy, LUN8 delivered chart-topping hits that had the audience cheering and dancing, making the event an immersive K-POP experience for fans.

In a thrilling finale, Abhipriya Chakraborty from Kolkata emerged victorious in the Singing category, while The Trend from Itanagar claimed the title in the Dancing category. These talented stars won the ultimate prize—an all-expenses-paid trip to Korea, where they will explore the heart of the K-POP industry and immerse themselves in its vibrant culture.

Congratulating the winners, Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India, said, “The Grand Finale of the All-India K-POP Contest 2024 has been an extraordinary showcase of talent, passion, and dedication. Every participant has brought something unique to this platform, and their performances have truly captured the spirit of K-POP. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to The Trend and Abhipriya Chakraborty for their remarkable achievements. Their hard work and creativity are truly inspiring. At LG, we are proud to support young talent and celebrate the cultural connection between India and Korea. This event is a testament to the limitless potential of our youth and the unifying power of music and dance.”

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in India, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Thanks to the enthusiastic support from Indian fans, K-pop has gained tremendous love, leading us to this Grand Finale. We look forward to returning next year with an even more spectacular stage for our Indian fans.”.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including Kim Wook, CEO of W KOREA, content creative company, Mr. Park Bong-Young, choreographer from One Million Dance Studio, Goo Tae Kyung, KPOP Dance YouTuber, Mr. Kim Jin Soo, Head of Fantagio Entertainment Team, who commended the participants for their artistic brilliance and dedication.

Through initiatives like the All-India K-POP Contest, LG Electronics India is setting its position as a brand that resonates with Gen Z. By blending global cultural phenomena like K-POP with meaningful platforms for self-expression, LG Electronics India ensures constant engagement with the youth, fostering a sense of connection and relevance.

This year’s contest reinforced the ever-growing popularity of K-POP in India, demonstrating the power of music and dance to bridge cultures. By offering a platform to aspiring talent, LG Electronics and KCC have continued to inspire and uplift the youth while promoting cultural exchange between the two nations.

The resounding success of the All-India K-POP Contest 2024 has set the stage for even greater excitement in the years to come, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next edition of this extraordinary celebration.