LG Energy Solution CEO vows full support for workers released from US detention

Seoul: The chief executive officer (CEO) of LG Energy Solution Ltd on Friday pledged to provide full support to company workers who returned home after a weeklong detention in the United States following an immigration raid at a battery plant construction site in Georgia.

Kim Dong-myung made such a remark shortly after a Korean Air plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers landed at Incheon International Airport, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Although there were many difficulties, government officials worked hard to achieve this outcome," Kim told reporters. "We are very grateful for the extraordinary efforts that led to such a prompt release and for the careful discussions that ensured no disadvantages for their re-entry into the U.S."

The CEO said the company will "spare no effort" to support those who have returned so that they can resettle smoothly.

The workers were detained last week in a sweeping immigration raid at the Georgia construction site for a battery plant to be operated by a Hyundai Motor Group-LG Energy Solution joint venture.

With regard to the possible disruption to the plant construction, Kim said it was still "manageable," noting the situation was not as severe as some reports have suggested.

The workers were released from detention facilities in Folkston early Thursday (local time), as Seoul made intensive efforts to secure their release and bring them home through negotiations with Washington.

The detention prompted South Korea's top diplomats to fly to Washington and meet officials from the Donald Trump administration to address the issue, while senior Hyundai and LG executives also headed to Georgia to manage the fallout.

Following negotiations, Washington agreed to release the workers and have them return home voluntarily, instead of having them deported, which may adversely affect their future travels to the U.S, according to the report.