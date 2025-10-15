LG UNVEILS “ESSENTIAL SERIES”: A NEW LINE OF HOME APPLIANCES “MADE FOR INDIA”

Developed after engaging with more than 1,200 families across India representing diverse demographics and lifestyles, the series is built on two core philosophies: “Made in India” and “Made for India.” Each product is designed to meet the dreams and everyday challenges of Indian consumers offering superior performance, durability, and thoughtful design, all at an accessible price.

The LG Essential Series comprises four key appliances designed for Indian households:

- Double Door Refrigerator with frost-free technology and larger vegetable storage

- Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine built to withstand local conditions like dust, humidity and low water pressure

- Room Air Conditioner reducing energy consumption with Energy Manager+ & Diet Mode+

- Convertible Oven with Indian Auto Cook menus, air fry and convection modes for healthier, versatile cooking.

“The LG Essential Series marks a new chapter in our commitment to Indian consumers, following the successful market listing of LGEIL,” said Hong Ju Jeon, president of LG Electronics India Ltd. “Designed from the ground-up with insights from thousands of households, this series brings together premium design and everyday reliability. It addresses the real needs of Indian families with appliances built for local conditions – enhancing convenience and enriching daily life. With this launch, LG is making Life’s Good more accessible, turning aspirations into reality across India.”

Designed for India: Durable, Practical and Thoughtful

- Double Door Refrigerator

Combining simplicity with premium functionality, the refrigerator offers Frost Free Technology at a reasonable price, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Its Smart Mode automatically adjusts cooling based on seasonal changes, while a 20 percent larger (compared to previous models) vegetable storage compartment accommodates bulk grocery shopping – ideal for vegetarian households.

- Fully Automatic Top Loader Washing Machine:

Built for durability in diverse Indian conditions, the washer features Low Pressure Fill technology for effective washing even at low water pressures. The ProShield Motor with BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound) Cover provides enhanced protection against dust, insects and moisture, while the IPX4-certified water-resistant control panel offers reliable operation in humid conditions.

- Room Air Conditioner:

Designed for comfortable living, the product comes equipped with features like Energy Manager+ with the “You decide your bill” function, which helps consumers manage energy consumption – a key concern as many hesitate to purchase air conditioners due to high electricity costs rather than product price. The Diet Mode+ feature allows users to manage both cooling temperature and personal comfort, optimizing energy efficiency while delivering enhanced airflow. It is ideal for effectively cooling small to medium-sized spaces such as bedrooms or study rooms. Product features and specifications may vary by model.

- Convertible Oven:

Inspired by India’s rich culinary traditions, the oven includes Auto Cook menus customized for local dishes like ghee, paneer and dal. Equipped with Air Fry and Convection modes, it enables healthier cooking with the convenience of modern versatility.