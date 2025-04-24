LIC fast-tracks settlement of Pahalgam terror attack victims' claims

Mumbai: LIC of India announced on Thursday that it is committed to supporting the victims of the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.

"LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam in the terrorist attack on April 22," the country’s biggest life insurer said in a statement.

The LIC statement said that in lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of the death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by the Central or state governments will be accepted as proof of death.

“All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out to and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families,” LIC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharta Mohanty said.

The statement also said that for further assistance, the claimants may contact the nearest LIC /Division/Customer Zones. The claimants may also call at the call centre at 022 68276827

Further information can be obtained from: Executive Director (CC) LIC of India, Central Office, Mumbai. Email id: [email protected], the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in his address at a rally in Bihar, vowed that India would "identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers beyond their imagination".

Referring to the attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran on April 22, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, PM Modi declared: "I say to the whole world that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth."

“The spirit of India would never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he added.



