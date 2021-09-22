LIC launches ‘Pragati’ for officers

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has launched a new mobile app 'Pragati' for its development officers. This app was launched at the hands of LIC Chairperson M R Kumar in the presence of MDs Mukesh Gupta, Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty and Mini Ipe and other senior officials of the Corporation.



'Pragati' gives information that is updated in near real-time about the performance of their agency force in critical areas of business performance like premium collection, agency activisation, prospective MDRT / centurion agents etc., apart from monitoring their team on activities such as usage of agents mobile app and NACH validations. There is also a calculator to measure their cost ratio.

In these days of digital explosion, gathering information is crucial for any officials to effectively discharge their duties. The scenario becomes more important when it is related to the marketing verticals of any organisation where real time data is utmost necessity for decision making and preparing market enhancement strategies.

LIC has been taking lot of digital initiatives for ease of operations for its customers and field force. Recently the corporation had launched the Ananda mobile app and AI based "Jeevan Saakshaya", both have received overwhelming response from its agents and customers.