LIC organises special programmes

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Friday said it has organised several special programmes and events to mark its 65th anniversary. Every year, first week of September is being celebrated as insurance week through out the corporation.

This year as part of insurance week celebrations, LIC took up charity activities across the country, such as, donation of PPE kits, masks, gloves and other material to Covid frontline warriors and artificial limbs, wheel chairs etc. to needy persons through NGOs/hospitals and many other similar activities. Under its jurisdiction of South Central Zone comprising of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka States many such activities are taken up by respective divisions, LIC said in a statement.

From zonal office, Hyderabad, LIC has taken up the following activities - senior officials of zonal office have planted saplings at its zonal office, Hyderabad to encourage green environment and about 300 saplings were distributed to employees on September 1,2021.