LIC receives Silver medal for excellence in display

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has bagged Silver medal as it’s been awarded second prize for excellence in display at the PSU and PSB Pavilion during 42nd India International Trade Fair-2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, held during November14-27, 2023.

On behalf of LIC of India, Regional Manager (corporate communications), North Zone, received the award from CMD, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Pradeep Singh Kharola. Aditya Gupta, executive director (corporate communications), inaugurated LIC of India pavilion in the presence of Zonal Head, JPS Bajaj and other senior officials of LIC of India, North Zone on November 15, 2023.

The LIC pavilion showcased various products of LIC, both individual and group’s plans and also the awards and accolades received by the Corporation in 2022-23, as also a peek into the history of Life Insurance Corporation of India, its long and majestic journey from September1, 1956.