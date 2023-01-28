Lift GST on life saving drugs

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. The Parliament's Budget session will start on January 31. The healthcare industry expects the government to enhance its budgetary support for the industry.

Kamineni Shashidhar, MD, Kamineni Hospitals, says, "My expectation from the government, in the Budget 2023 would be increase in income tax exemption limit of medical insurance for individuals to 1.0 lakh, reduction of GST on many life saving drugs to zero per cent, increase in the budget outlay for healthcare mainly for rural areas and augmenting the budgetary support to reduce malnutrition in kids below three years."