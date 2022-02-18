Living made elegant at Urbanyards

Urbanyards is one of Hyderabad's fastest-growing real estate companies. It has handled big-scale projects successfully and delivered on a consistent basis in selling the proper initiatives to an impressive clientele in and around the city. Given how it can work with easy facilitation of bank loans, the ownership of the properties is easier than the others compared. The various projects undertaken by Urbanyards include gated communities, sky villas, prime villas, open plots and farmlands. Let's have a look at the three main projects handled by them

Urban Heights

Urbanyards has taken up Urban Heights, a luxurious high-rise gated community that is the first of its kind in the Tukkuguda area. Its close proximity to different urban utilities and business sites such as ORR, RGIA, Hardware Parks, e-City, and the Ranga Reddy District Collectorate makes it one of Hyderabad's most sought-after properties.

Features

• Miyawaki Method Urban Forestry

• 24/7 Security

• Auditorium, mini theatre, fitness centre, spa, gym, meditation spaces

• Infinity swimming pool

• Areas for kids and elders with kitchen garden

TempleTree Avenues

Urbanyards' TempleTree Avenues is an open plot authorised project on the outskirts of Hyderabad, along the Inter-State Express Way which spans over 19,333 acres of land. It is a well-developed project that complies with all statutory requirements as determined by the competent authorities.

Features



• In vicinity of Pharma City, ORR, Kothapally Food Park, Amazon Data Center, ORR, RRR and Rajeev Gandhi International Airport

• DTCP Approved Layout

• Underground Drainage

• Over Head Water Tank, Water connections to each and every plot

• Electricity Poles, Street Lights

• Children Play area

Premium Villa Project

Urbanyards has launched a Premier Villa Project in Raviryala, Tukkuguda, close to Wonderla Amusement Park and ORR, in order to meet the diverse urban consumers' elegant and comfortable home or investment requirements in Hyderabad real estate.

TCS Adibatla, Ranga Reddy District Collectorate, Tata Aero SEZ, e-City, Pharma City, and Rajeev Gandhi International Airport are all close by, making it a convenient location for a comfortable stay.

Features

• 15 acres of land with compound wall

• Triplex Villas planned in 238 Sqyrds to 350 Sqyrds of land

• 3,100 sft to 4,500 sft of well planned luxurious spaces for comfortable living

• Approach road of 100 ft and internal roads of 40-feet size

• Outdoor and Indoor Games provision, Club House, Jogging Track