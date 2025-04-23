Lloyd launches new Stunnair AC

Hyderabad: Lloyd, a consumer durables brand from Havells India, has unveiled Stunnair Air Conditioner, an addition to its new Luxuria Collection. Stunnair is AI powered designer AC with a sliding fascia and mood lighting, blending style with innovation.

Designed to elevate home interiors while delivering superior cooling efficiency, it redefines luxury in air conditioning. Conceptualised by McCann, the ad film showcases the sleek design and cutting-edge features of the new AC, positioning it as more than just an air conditioner.

The engaging narrative unfolds through a playful exchange between Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu as they recall a recent get-together.