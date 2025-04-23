Live
- Elocution contest on Constitution in July
- Guntur mayoral poll on April 28
- Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
- Sujit Mallick takes charge as Central GST Commissioner
- Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks Limited
- AP SSC results to be released today
- Social Welfare Minister assures support to tobacco farmers
- VMC corporators study development works in Bengaluru
- Two Telugu tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack
- Revanth Reddy's team returns from Japan, investment deals worth Rs. 12,062 crore secured
Lloyd launches new Stunnair AC
Highlights
Hyderabad: Lloyd, a consumer durables brand from Havells India, has unveiled Stunnair Air Conditioner, an addition to its new Luxuria Collection. Stunnair is AI powered designer AC with a sliding fascia and mood lighting, blending style with innovation.
Designed to elevate home interiors while delivering superior cooling efficiency, it redefines luxury in air conditioning. Conceptualised by McCann, the ad film showcases the sleek design and cutting-edge features of the new AC, positioning it as more than just an air conditioner.
The engaging narrative unfolds through a playful exchange between Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu as they recall a recent get-together.
