Lohiya Group gets 82k acre for oil palm plantation

Telangana-based oil major Lohiya Group of Industries on Friday said it has been granted 82,000 acres of land by the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of Telangana in Karimnagar and Jagatiyal districts, for cultivation of oil palm plantation and to setup oil palm processing units.



The Group has a refining plant atGaganpahad and Mankhalin Telangana as well as in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and. The diversified business house has several brands and is scaling up for nationwidepresence.

Mahaveer Lohiya, Managing Director, Lohiya Group of Industries, said: “We applaud the government for this initiative that will reduce India’s dependence on the import of crude palm oil and cater to the needs of a spectrum of industries countrywide.”