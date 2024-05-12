Ashwin Babu’s ‘Shivam Bhaje’ first look promises action-packed thrills

The anticipation surrounding Ashwin Babu's upcoming film reaches new heights with the release of its first look today. Titled "Shivam Bhaje," the movie, directed by Apsar and produced by Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments, marks the debut of the production house in the industry.

The first look poster resonates with the divine essence hinted at in the title poster previously unveiled. While the title poster featured imagery of Lord Shiva, the new poster showcases Ashwin Babu in a fierce avatar, exuding raw power as he confronts adversaries. With a trident and a depiction of divine strength in the background, the poster hints at a film filled with action, thrills, and sentiment.

Ashwin Babu, known for his roles in "Hidimbha" and "Raju Gari Gadhi," gears up for the movie's release scheduled for June, following the completion of the film's shoot.

"Shivam Bhaje" boasts a stellar cast, including Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in a pivotal role and Digangana Suryavanshi as the female lead. The ensemble also features prominent names such as Hyper Aadi, Sai Dheena, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Tulasi, Devi Prasad, Ayyappa Sharma, and comedian Shakalaka Shankar.

Adding to the film's allure are the talents of Vikas Badisa and Dasaradhi Shivendra, known for their work in the acclaimed film "HanuMan." While Badisa serves as the music director, Shivendra showcases his prowess as the cinematographer, recently earning accolades with the Best Cinematography Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival.

"Shivam Bhaje" promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, blending divine elements with gripping action sequences, setting the stage for a memorable journey on the silver screen.