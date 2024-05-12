Big Ben Cinemas announces emotional thriller ‘Amma’

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Big Ben Cinemas, renowned for producing successful films like "Pelli Choopulu," "Dear Comrade," and "Dorasani," has unveiled "Amma" as their seventh production venture. The announcement comes under the direction of producer Yash Rangineni, known for his creative vision and innovative storytelling.

"Amma" marks a significant milestone for Big Ben Cinemas, as it ventures into the emotional thriller genre. Making her directorial debut with this film is RJ Swetha PVS, who brings a fresh perspective and creative flair to the project.

The title poster released during the announcement of "Amma" showcases a captivating imagery, featuring a cage with a bird juxtaposed against the backdrop of a mother's photograph. This intriguing design hints at the emotional depth and complexity of the narrative, promising audiences a riveting cinematic experience.

Described as a new emotional thriller with a focus on motherly sentiment, "Amma" is set to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience. While specific details about the film are yet to be unveiled, anticipation is already building among fans and cinephiles eager to learn more about this unique project.