L&T Hyderabad Metro gets award

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) has won a Gold award in the best sustainability practices category at the 4th edition of 'Telangana State Industry Awards 2021'. KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, LTMRHL, received the award from K T Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Industry and Commerce.

The 'Industry Awards' is a State-wide competition that recognises, and rewards exceptional achievements made by Telangana-based businesses, covering both large and small organisations. For the fourth time in a row, the award application process was hosted in Hyderabad by 'Telangana State-Global Linker', a networking platform with over 3.5 lakh SMEs across the world. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL, said, "This award is a testimony to our commitment for sustainable business operations. Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is one of the cleanest and greenest travel options in the city.

As an urban mass rapid transit system, we have been utilizing the alternate source of energy to reduce carbon footprint and garner indirect advantage with a focus on an environmentally sustainable mode of operations, such as usage of solar power, regeneration of power from regenerative braking system, rainwater harvesting, zero water, and effluent discharge systems at our depots."

HMR is a green transportation system. As part of its green initiatives, it has 8.35 MW of captive solar plants, which are installed at open spaces within its two metro depots and at the rooftops of 28 metro stations. In FY21, HMR used about 17.5 per cent of its energy requirement from its captive solar plants. It has also used advanced regenerative energy production in its trains and has designed its stations to take utmost advantage of it.