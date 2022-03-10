Lupin launches its first reference laboratory in Kolkata

Lupin today announced that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first Reference Laboratory in East India in Kolkata. This Kolkata-based new Reference Laboratory has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialised tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

The company in a regulatory filing at the BSE said, Lupin Diagnostics is also setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the East India region."

These processing labs will be located in the cities of Siliguri, Berhampore, Asansol, Burdwan and Bankura in West Bengal, along with Guwahati (Assam), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi and Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Bhubaneshwar (Orissa).

These labs will be connected to Lupin's franchise collection centres, LupiMitra. Lupin Diagnostics has more than 100 LupiMitra already enrolled for its East India operations.

Ravindra Kumar, Vice President and Head – Lupin Diagnostics said, "Diagnostics is the first step in disease management. Lack of timely and accurate diagnosis limits the possibility of effective treatment. According to industry estimates, evidence-based treatment is the new normal in India, and about 70 per cent of treatment decisions are now based on diagnostics tests. We are very pleased to now offer our services in East India, a very important region for us."

Lupin Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services to doctors, patients and consumers. Some of its key consumer-centric features are GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, smart reports, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, trend report analysis, and live home collection booking and tracking. The company started its journey by establishing a state-of-the-art 45,000 square foot National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai with world-class equipment, experienced doctors assisted by trained technologists and stringent quality control protocols.