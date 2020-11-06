Mahindra Logistics adds warehousing space in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), a third-party logistics (3PL) solution provider, added more than 7.5 lakh sq ft area to its existing 'built-to-suit' warehousing capacity in Hyderabad and Chennai.

The facilities are developed to sustainable standards and allow the company to provide flexible and scalable fulfillment and integrated distribution solutions.

This phase-1 expansion focuses on integrated solutions for e-commerce, consumer and engineering industries.

In addition to this, with the anticipation of strong demand during the forthcoming festive season, it has set up nearly 10 lakh sq. ft. of flex warehousing solutions for supporting customers in anticipation of the upcoming festive season.