Mahindra University announces admissions

Hyderabad: Mahindra University (MU), Hyderabad, announces admissions for the Spring intake of its Ph.D. Programme in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2022 academic session. The last date for submission of applications for admission to the programme is December 24, 2021, for the session that will commence in February, 2022. The details of the full time Ph.D. programme, qualifications, experience are available on the website: https://www.mahindraecolecentrale.edu.in/programs/phd

We offer Ph.D programmes in various contemporary areas of interest in Engineering and Applied Sciences. For those who wish to pursue liberal arts at Ph.D. level, we have a strong Humanities and Social Sciences programme, which is backed by high-quality Media and Design Thinking laboratories and Entrepreneurship cell', said Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University.

Ph.D. admissions for Spring 2022 intake are offered in Civil Engineering, Computer Sciences and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering disciplines in the engineering domain and in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in the Applied Sciences domain.

In the Entrepreneurship area, scholars wishing to carry out research on innovation, start-ups and tech entrepreneurship, are encouraged to apply. Those who wish to pursue liberal arts at Ph.D. level are welcome to apply to pursue research in English and American Literature, Indian Writings in English, English Language Education, English as Second Language Education, Women's Writing, Strategic Management, Cultural and Gandhian Studies, Professional Ethics, Philosophy.

Full-time Ph.D. scholars will get an assistantship of Rs. 25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They will have to mandatorily perform Teaching Assistantship of 8 hours a week. The last date to apply for this program is December 24, 2021.

MU focuses on promoting research at an institutional level and the focus is on solving real-world problems as well as fundamental problems in science and technology. It works on local and global Government and Corporate Research projects, mainly towards the development of Basic and Applied Research. Sponsored research grants, industrial research, and focus on research publications and presentations in international journals and conferences is highly encouraged and supported.

MU is well equipped in terms of research infrastructure and modern laboratories. 140+ papers in peer reviewed international journals and 160+ presented in international and national conferences over the last 5 years, with over 20 active research teams working on Indian and Global research projects, which showcase its commitment towards enabling and encouraging quality research.

23 well-equipped labs enable the students to get first-hand experience in various technologies relevant to their research areas of interest.