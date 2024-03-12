Malabar Charitable Trust unveils CSR initiatives in TG

Hyderabad: Malabar Charitable Trust, in association with Daya Rehabilitation Trust, unveiled the ‘Grandma Home’ and ‘Hunger Free World’, two significant corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Chandanagar, Hyderabad. Telangana Women & Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka inaugurated the launch of these two CSR initiatives.

The event witnessed the esteemed participation Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed, Vice Chairman K P Abdul Salam, MD - India Operations Asher O, Group Executive Director Nishad AK and Retail Head (Rest of India) Siraj P K, along with Dr Basith Vadakkayil, Project Head – IPRH Daya Rehabilitation Trust.

On the occasion, MP Ahammed pledged 1 million meals from his personal funds. The project scope also includes constructing kitchen and eating shelters wherever necessary. Furthermore, ‘Grandma Home’ takes a holistic approach to providing care and comfort to senior citizens. Spanning 17,000 sq ft, the 4-storeyed facility accommodates 135 residents, offering round-the-clock medical support.

The ‘Grandma Home’ initiative stands as a beacon of support for underprivileged women in Hyderabad, offering shelter, food, clothing, and medical care. Meanwhile, the ‘Hunger Free World’ Campaign aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), providing daily packed meals to those in need and contributing to the global fight against hunger and poverty.

The global vision of ‘Hunger Free World,’ launched in 2022, is exemplified by its expansion into Zambia.