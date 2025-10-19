Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils Diwali 2025 offers

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest Jewellery group in the world, announced its much-awaited festive offers for Diwali 2025. Continuing its tradition of bringing value, trust, and excellence to its customers, Malabar is offering exclusive deals designed to make this auspicious occasion even more memorable.

As part of the Diwali celebrations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering customers up to 30 per cent off on making charges for all gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery and up to 30 per cent off on diamond value, valid till October 31. These festive offers provide an exceptional opportunity for customers to invest in jewellery that blends craftsmanship with value.

To make the purchase experience even more rewarding, Malabar is offering a free silver coin with advance booking of Jewellery.

Customers can book their jewellery in advance and stay protected from gold price hikes. The final price will be either the booked rate or the prevailing market rate whichever is lower giving customers the best possible deal.

Speaking about the festive offers, MP Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: ‘’As a jeweller deeply committed to customer delight, we are delighted to unveil our exclusive Diwali 2025 celebrations with 100 per cent genuine offers, 100 per cent happiness. With benefits such as rate protection scheme, and transparent pricing, we aim to make this festive season truly memorable. Our continued global growth and leadership stand as a testament to the trust and loyalty our valued customers place in us year after year”.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is continuing its commitment to fair pricing with the One India One Gold Rate initiative. This unique promise ensures that gold is sold at the exact same rate across all stores in the country, eliminating regional disparities and promoting transparency. Every piece of jewellery is responsibly sourced, HUID-hallmarked, and quality-checked, delivering peace of mind along with traditional beauty, the company said.

Diwali is a time to welcome prosperity, joy, and new beginnings. With thoughtfully curated offers and flexible booking options, Malabar Gold & Diamonds aims to align with the significance of the occasion, allowing customers to make considered and meaningful purchases during this festive period, it added.