Malabar Group earmarks Rs 150 cr to scale up CSR activity

Hyderabad: Malabar Group, has allocated Rs150 crore in 2025-26 for scaling up its CSR initiatives focused on healthcare, education, hunger &poverty alleviation, women empowerment, environment protection and housing for less privileged.

Under its flagship CSR initiative ‘The Hunger Free World’, the Group has committed to distribute 70,000 meals daily in India and Zambia to the under-privileged, totalling2.50 crore meals in 2025-26. This represents a significant leap from its cumulative achievement of 2.5 crore meals served over the past 3years and signals a deepened commitment to the cause of food security for underserved communities. The initiative is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger.

At an event held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi on May 28, which also marks the World Hunger Day, Dr Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog & G-20 Sherpa launched the next phase of the Group’s CSR programmes. Other dignitaries included MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group; KP Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, O Asher, Managing Director of India Operations, Group Executive Directors Nishad A K and K P Veerankutty, Group Director PA Abdulla Ibrahim, THANAL Daya Rehabilitation TrustChairmanDr. Idrees V, Zonal Head North Jishad N Kand other management officiates.

Commenting on the initiative, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group said, “We dedicate May 28 as our annual CSR day; we reaffirm our pledge to stand with the underserved through sustained and impactful action. Our CSR initiatives are a reflection of that enduring commitment. While we are doing our utmost, a greater impact can be achieved if more organisations join this mission. With 295 million people globally facing acute hunger (as per UN data), immediate action is non-negotiable.”