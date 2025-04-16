Manipal Hospital Vijayawada Drives Holistic Liver Transplant Care Through Timely Evaluation and Expert Preparedness

Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, in association with the South Asian Liver Institute, continues to transform liver transplant care in coastal Andhra Pradesh. At a collaborative press conference held on 16th April 2025, Dr. Rajesh Bathini, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, turned the spotlight on the role of medical gastroenterology in liver transplant.

Addressing the media, Dr. Rajesh Bathini, spoke in depth about why liver diseases continue to remain a major health concern in India. He noted viral hepatitis, alcohol-related liver injury, NAFLD, and autoimmune hepatitis as some of the major causes for the increased prevalence in liver problems in India. Dr. Bathini also shed light on the critical role of early diagnosis, structured patient follow-up, and timely listing for liver transplant. “Liver cirrhosis is irreversible. When complications become frequent and quality of life deteriorates despite optimal medical management, transplantation is not just an option—it’s the only way forward,” he stated. Drawing focus to the importance of timing of liver transplant in successful outcomes, he stated, “While liver transplant offers a life-saving solution, timing and pre-transplant preparation are also crucial. A transplant should be advised before the patient's condition becomes too advanced. Early referral, regular evaluation, and coordinated care between medical and surgical teams significantly improve outcomes.”

Dr. Bathini highlighted that India performs nearly 1800 liver transplants annually, but the unmet need is massive—estimated at over 25,000. The major share of these are living donor liver transplants (LDLT), thanks to the availability of medically evaluated family members. “At Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, we are equipped with a dedicated liver transplant unit that not only manages pre-operative assessments but continues care through the entire post-transplant journey. From radiology to labs, to skilled nursing and critical care, it’s a seamless integration that matters most,” he emphasized. Underlining the importance of experienced personnel and cohesive care protocols He also shared some vital statistics on the liver transplant noting the survival statistics at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada are in par with the national averages, with 1-year, 5-year, and even 10-year survival rates that alsp mirror international benchmarks.

Echoing this vision, Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Cluster Director – Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, remarked, “Liver transplantation is no longer confined to metropolitan cities. At Manipal Vijayawada, we’ve built a full-fledged transplant ecosystem—bringing together the best of surgical, medical, and critical care. Our outcomes are not just statistics; they represent stories of resilience, survival, and renewed life. We remain committed to delivering world-class transplant care to every corner of Andhra Pradesh.”

With each successful transplant, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada stands as a perfect convergence point where medical advancements meet compassion, and expert preparedness promises transformative liver care. With their focus firmly set on early action, seamless coordination, and a patient-first approach, the liver transplant team at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada remains poised to redefine transplant outcomes and offer renewed hope to countless lives across the region.