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HDFC probe finds senior execs leaked confidential info
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key businesses and functions at the lender, have been formally informed of the findings
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New Delhi: HDFC Bank’s internal investigation has found evidence that two senior executives disclosed confidential business strategies and potentially market-sensitive information to outsiders. The investigation is still underway, with the bank examining whether the information was misused, according to the report. The executives, who oversee
key businesses and functions at the lender, have been formally informed of the findings. It was not immediately clear what disciplinary action would follow. An HDFC Bank spokesperson acknowledged the internal review but declined to comment on its findings or identify the executives involved.
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