Courage and sacrifices of police personnel will continue to inspire generations: SP

Narayanapet: The sacrifices made by police personnel who laid down their lives while protecting the nation’s internal security and safeguarding people would remain unforgettable, said Narayanpet district SP G Vineeth.

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the SP, Additional SP MD Riyaz ul Haq, DSP Nallapu Lingayya, other police officials and family members of martyrs paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial at the district police parade grounds on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the SP said the courage and sacrifices of police personnel who lost their lives fighting anti-social forces in the line of duty would continue to inspire future generations. The police play a crucial role in protecting people, safeguarding government property, maintaining law and order and ensuring internal security. He said police personnel remained alert around the clock, working in difficult conditions and sacrificing festivals and special occasions with their families to ensure public safety. Remembering and honouring those who laid down their lives in the line of duty was the responsibility of every citizen, he added.

The SP recalled that Police Commemoration Day was observed across the country on October 21 every year in memory of police personnel who sacrificed their lives while defending the nation’s borders in a confrontation with Chinese troops in the Hot Springs region of Ladakh on October 21, 1959. He said a strong police system was essential for maintaining peace, stability and development in society. Police personnel served with dedication, protecting citizens and addressing social problems. He stated that 154 police personnel across the country had lost their lives this year in encounters with terrorists and anti-social forces while performing their duties.

He also recalled that Constable Rajareddy of Narayanpet district attained martyrdom in 2005 while performing internal security duties and assured that the police department would continue to support his family.

The SP said various programmes would be organised from October 21 to October 31, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and National Unity Day, to honour police martyrs and remember their sacrifices. Later, police personnel took out a rally from the District Police Office via Savarkar Chowrasta to Satyanarayana Chowrasta and returned to the office, raising slogans in honour of the martyrs.

Additional SP M.D. Riyaz Ul Haq, DSP Nallapu Lingayya, Parade Commander RI Vijay Bhaskar, Circle Inspectors Ram Lal, Bhagwanth Reddy and Saidulu, Sub-Inspectors Venkateshwarlu, Naresh, Purushotham, Balaraju, Raju, Ramesh, Sunitha and Ashok Babu, RSIs Shivashankar and Sirisha, along with Armed Reserve police personnel, participated in the programme.