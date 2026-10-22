- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Shinde seek more time to appear before police
- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
- Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’
- NIA likely to probe IED blast at under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar
- Ashok Gehlot condemns removal of over 70 photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House
- RBI MPC minutes: Economists maintain back-to-back repo rate hike stance
Govt urged to release water to tail-end of Jurala project
In Short
On Wednesday, Samithi’s state president Jakkula Venkatayya visited the paddy fields in Ramannapeta, Pebbair mandal, where hundreds of acres of crops have dried up due to a lack of water reaching the tail-end of the 18th distributary of the Jurala Left Canal.
Wanaparthy: Telangana Rythanga Samithi has demanded that the government release irrigation water to the tail-end areas of the Jurala project and provide compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for the crops that have withered.
On Wednesday, Samithi’s state president Jakkula Venkatayya visited the paddy fields in Ramannapeta, Pebbair mandal, where hundreds of acres of crops have dried up due to a lack of water reaching the tail-end of the 18th distributary of the Jurala Left Canal.
Jakkula Venkatayya inspected the damaged crops and noted that the production cost per acre ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, and that farmers are deeply distressed as they watch their crops wither away.
He explained that the paddy crops in the Jurala command area have dried up across hundreds of acres due to a severe water shortage.
They noted that while irrigation water is currently being released to the Jurala project’s command area according to a rotational schedule, the affected farmers are requesting an extension of the release period by another two days.
Shilpa Shetty calls returning to Indian Idol after 22 years ‘a joy’, says Abhijeet Sawant’s smile is still the same
Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Aura Tour gig
Kanpur man's death: Family alleges murder, blocks highway with body
Diljit Dosanjh warns against online scam ahead of Delhi concert: Do not share personal data