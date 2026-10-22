Govt urged to release water to tail-end of Jurala project

Wanaparthy: Telangana Rythanga Samithi has demanded that the government release irrigation water to the tail-end areas of the Jurala project and provide compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for the crops that have withered.

On Wednesday, Samithi’s state president Jakkula Venkatayya visited the paddy fields in Ramannapeta, Pebbair mandal, where hundreds of acres of crops have dried up due to a lack of water reaching the tail-end of the 18th distributary of the Jurala Left Canal.

Jakkula Venkatayya inspected the damaged crops and noted that the production cost per acre ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, and that farmers are deeply distressed as they watch their crops wither away.

He explained that the paddy crops in the Jurala command area have dried up across hundreds of acres due to a severe water shortage.

They noted that while irrigation water is currently being released to the Jurala project’s command area according to a rotational schedule, the affected farmers are requesting an extension of the release period by another two days.