33rd edition of SIMBEX-2026 commences in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The 33rd edition of the Singapore–India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-2026), scheduled till October 26, commenced in Visakhapatnam.

Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Ship RSS Supreme arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to participate in the exercise.

The opening ceremony of ‘SIMBEX-2026’ was jointly hosted onboard INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta. The ceremony was attended by the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Eastern Naval Command, the Fleet Commander of the RSN and other senior officers from the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy.

Commencing in 1994 as Exercise Lion King, SIMBEX has evolved into a significant bilateral maritime engagement between the Indian Navy (IN) and the RSN.

Over the years, the exercise has expanded in scope and complexity, strengthening professional ties, mutual understanding and operational interoperability between the two Navies.

The exercise will be carried out in two phases. The harbour phase, from October 21 to 23, includes professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and planning conferences.

The sea phase, scheduled from October 24 to 26 in the Bay of Bengal, will feature maritime operations and tactical exercises, including Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), anti-surface and anti-air warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and tactical manoeuvres.

SIMBEX-2026 highlights the longstanding maritime partnership between India and Singapore and their shared commitment to enhancing interoperability, addressing common maritime security challenges, and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.