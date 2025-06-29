Live
Lloyds Engineering, Mukta Arts & RattanIndia top stocks for June 30: Experts
Sumeet Bagadia picks Lloyds Engineering, Mukta Arts, and RattanIndia Enterprises as top stocks under ₹100 to buy on Monday, June 30, 2025.
The Indian stock market ended Friday, June 27, on a strong note, extending its rally for the fourth straight session. The Sensex gained 303 points (0.36%) to close at 84,058.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 89 points (0.35%) to settle at 25,637.80. Broader markets also showed strength, with the BSE Midcap index up by 0.38% and the Smallcap index rising by 0.54%.
Over the last four sessions, the Sensex has jumped by 2,162 points — nearly a 3% surge — with the Nifty 50 registering a similar uptrend.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes market sentiment has turned positive, especially with the Nifty closing above previous resistance levels. He suggests a stock-specific approach, focusing on technically strong counters.
For Monday, June 30, 2025, Bagadia recommends the following three stocks, all priced under ₹100:
1. Lloyds Engineering Works
Buy Price: ₹68.70
Target Price: ₹73.50
Stop Loss: ₹66.30
Rationale: Technically strong setup with potential for short-term breakout.
2. Mukta Arts
Buy Price: ₹88.96
Target Price: ₹95.00
Stop Loss: ₹85.50
Rationale: Attractive risk-reward ratio with upward momentum.
3. RattanIndia Enterprises
Buy Price: ₹63.23
Target Price: ₹68.00
Stop Loss: ₹61.00
Rationale: Consolidation near support levels makes it a good entry point.
Disclaimer: Stock recommendations are based on the views of analysts and do not constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.