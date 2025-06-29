Lloyds Engineering, Mukta Arts & RattanIndia top stocks for June 30: Experts

The Indian stock market ended Friday, June 27, on a strong note, extending its rally for the fourth straight session. The Sensex gained 303 points (0.36%) to close at 84,058.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 89 points (0.35%) to settle at 25,637.80. Broader markets also showed strength, with the BSE Midcap index up by 0.38% and the Smallcap index rising by 0.54%.

Over the last four sessions, the Sensex has jumped by 2,162 points — nearly a 3% surge — with the Nifty 50 registering a similar uptrend.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes market sentiment has turned positive, especially with the Nifty closing above previous resistance levels. He suggests a stock-specific approach, focusing on technically strong counters.

For Monday, June 30, 2025, Bagadia recommends the following three stocks, all priced under ₹100:

1. Lloyds Engineering Works

Buy Price: ₹68.70

Target Price: ₹73.50

Stop Loss: ₹66.30

Rationale: Technically strong setup with potential for short-term breakout.

2. Mukta Arts

Buy Price: ₹88.96

Target Price: ₹95.00

Stop Loss: ₹85.50

Rationale: Attractive risk-reward ratio with upward momentum.

3. RattanIndia Enterprises

Buy Price: ₹63.23

Target Price: ₹68.00

Stop Loss: ₹61.00

Rationale: Consolidation near support levels makes it a good entry point.

Disclaimer: Stock recommendations are based on the views of analysts and do not constitute financial advice. Investors are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.