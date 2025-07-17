These top 10 penny stocks soared up to 740% in a year

Over the past year, a clutch of penny stocks have rewarded bold investors with jaw-dropping returns, soaring as much as 740%. According to data from ACE Equity, ten such stocks—each trading under ₹20 with market capitalisation below ₹1,000 crore and a minimum recent trading volume of 5 lakh shares—have shown a dramatic upward trajectory.

While their low entry price often attracts retail investors, experts caution that these stocks come with high volatility, limited financial transparency, and low liquidity. A calculated strategy and solid risk management are essential when entering the penny stock space.

Top Gainers Over the Past Year:

Pro Fin Capital Services: Rose a massive 739% to ₹8.38

Padam Cotton Yarns: Gained 317%, now at ₹5.24

Kretto Syscon: Jumped 167%, trading at ₹2.10

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: Gained 112%, priced at ₹12.28

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Co: Rose 92% to ₹5.90

Sellwin Traders: Up 66%, now at ₹6.75

Saptak Chem and Business: Gained 51%, trading at ₹4.50

Sattva Sukun Lifecare: Rose 39%, current price ₹0.97

Gilada Finance & Investments: Up 29%, priced at ₹12.88

Excel Realty N Infra: Also gained 29%, trading at ₹0.90

Though returns are impressive, analysts urge investors to focus on fundamentals and not chase momentum blindly. Many of these stocks are highly speculative and may not sustain such growth without consistent earnings or strong management.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are advised to conduct thorough research or consult a financial advisor before investing in penny stocks.