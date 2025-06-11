Live
Trade Setup June 12: Nifty eyes 25,350 if 25,200 resistance is crossed
Nifty trades in a tight 25,000-25,200 range. A breakout above 25,200 may lead to 25,400; below 25,000, expect a drop to 24,850. Experts weigh in.
The NSE Nifty 50 continued its consolidation phase on June 11, staying within a narrow trading band. Market experts suggest that the index is currently range-bound between 25,000 and 25,200, with traders closely watching these levels for a breakout signal.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, a decisive move above the 25,200 mark could push the index towards the 25,350–25,400 zone. On the downside, any dip below the key 25,000 level could trigger a sell-off, taking the Nifty down to 24,850 or even 24,775.
Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One, also emphasized the importance of the 25,000 level as immediate support. He noted that a sustained breach could result in profit booking, while a breakout above 25,300 might open the door to 25,500.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Broking highlighted that Nifty is holding well above its breakout zone of 24,900–25,000. The brokerage maintains a positive outlook as long as this level holds, identifying 25,300 as the immediate resistance, followed by 25,500.
As markets await a clear direction, traders are advised to watch for a decisive move beyond this consolidation band to gauge the next trend.