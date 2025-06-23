Markets Nosedive: Sensex Plunges 850 Points, Nifty Slips Sharply as Media Stocks Shine

Stock market live updates: The company expanded its capabilities within the Software-Defined Vehicles space by establishing two new automotive delivery centres in Germany and a Romanian engineering center, with the aim of driving transformation in this sector.

Markets took a hit today, with the BSE Sensex live shedding 852.55 points to end at 81,555.62. Similarly, the Gift Nifty lost 258.95 points, closing at 24,853.45. Around 1152 shares rose, 2055 declined, and only 165 shares remained unchanged.

China, India and South Korea consume around 65% of the oil that is transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Zen Technologies has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in TISA Aerospace, expanding its footprint in the aerospace sector. This emerging defence technology firm specializes in loitering weapons and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed in-house.

The deal will involve buying NSE shares from current TISA shareholders, along with issuing convertible debentures that will latterly turn into TISA equity

Godrej Properties sold an inventory of over Rs. 2,000 crores at the launch of Barca @ Godrej MSR City in Devanahalli.

Godrej MSR City spans a massive 5.6 million square bases, situating it as a high-implicit share market occasion. The company has unlaunched inventory that it plans to sell over the next few years.

NLC India Renewables (a subsidiary of the company) has received a Letter of Award from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation for three Battery Energy Storage System projects. The BESS systems have a combined capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh and can complete two charging/discharging cycles for on-demand use.